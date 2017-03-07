Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Tuesday, the U.



K. Halifax house price index for February was released.

After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.

As of 3:32 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8674 against the euro, 1.2355 against the Swiss franc, 1.2211 against the U.S. dollar and 139.01 against the yen.

