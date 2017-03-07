Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Index




07.03.17 09:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Tuesday, the U.

K. Halifax house price index for February was released.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 3:32 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8674 against the euro, 1.2355 against the Swiss franc, 1.2211 against the U.S. dollar and 139.01 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:42 , dpa-AFX
Südwestbank steigert trotz Niedrigzinsen Ergeb [...]
10:41 , dpa-AFX
DZ Bank nach Fusion mit WGZ erneut mit Mi [...]
10:37 , dpa-AFX
OTS: PROGAS / Ab Mitte März zinsgünstige [...]
10:34 , dpa-AFX
DAX Inches Higher Despite Lackluster Data
10:33 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Südwestbank AG / Südwestbank schließ [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...