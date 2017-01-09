Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Halifax House Price Index




09.01.17 09:51
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET, U.

K. Halifax house price data has been released. After the data, the pound changed little against its major counterparts.


The pound was worth 1.2186 against the greenback, 142.81 against the yen, 0.8657 against the euro and 1.2398 against the Swiss franc around 3:35 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



