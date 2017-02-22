Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. GDP Data




22.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics published the second estimate for U.

K.'s fourth quarter GDP.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8427 against the euro, 1.2636 against the Swiss franc, 1.24677 against the U.S. dollar and 141.21 against the yen.


