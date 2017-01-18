Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Little Changed After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data




18.01.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.

K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8668 against the euro, 1.2327 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2352 against the Swiss franc and 139.68 against the yen.


