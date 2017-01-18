Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data
18.01.17 10:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.
K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8668 against the euro, 1.2327 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2352 against the Swiss franc and 139.68 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
11:21 , dpa-AFXHSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
11:21 , dpa-AFXErneuter Ausbruch der Afrikanischen Schweine [...]
11:18 , dpa-AFXEuro Little Changed After Eurozone Consumer [...]
11:17 , dpa-AFXdpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:17 , dpa-AFXHSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Bramm [...]