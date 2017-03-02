Pound Little Changed After U.K. Construction PMI

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, UK CIPS/Markit construction PMI data for February was released.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8579 against the euro, 1.2276 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2407 against the Swiss franc and 140.31 against the yen.


