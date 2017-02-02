Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. Construction PMI
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, Markit released U.
K. construction Purchasing Managers' survey data for January.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8515 against the euro, 1.2558 against the Swiss franc, 1.2692 against the U.S. dollar and 142.87 against the yen.
