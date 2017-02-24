Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Little Changed After U.K. BBA Mortgage Approvals
24.02.17 10:48
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, British Bankers' Association released U.
K. mortgage approvals for January.
After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8447 against the euro, 1.2604 against the Swiss franc, 1.2532 against the U.S. dollar and 140.95 against the yen.
