Pound Little Changed After U.K. BBA Mortgage Approvals




24.02.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, British Bankers' Association released U.

K. mortgage approvals for January.


After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8447 against the euro, 1.2604 against the Swiss franc, 1.2532 against the U.S. dollar and 140.95 against the yen.


