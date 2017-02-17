Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Falls Further After U.K. Retail Sales Data
17.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.
K. retail sales figures for January.
After the data, the pound fell further against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8552 against the euro, 1.2431 against the Swiss franc, 1.2450 against the U.S. dollar and 140.37 against the yen.
