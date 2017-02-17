Pound Falls Further After U.K. Retail Sales Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.02.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.

K. retail sales figures for January.


After the data, the pound fell further against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8552 against the euro, 1.2431 against the Swiss franc, 1.2450 against the U.S. dollar and 140.37 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



