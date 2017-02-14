Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Further After U.K. CPI, PPI




14.02.17 10:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.

K. consumer and producer prices for January.


After these data, the pound fell further against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8502 against the euro, 1.2541 against the Swiss franc, 1.2486 against the U.S. dollar and 141.78 against the yen.


