Pound Falls Further After U.K. CPI, PPI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics issued U.



K. consumer and producer prices for January.

After these data, the pound fell further against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8502 against the euro, 1.2541 against the Swiss franc, 1.2486 against the U.S. dollar and 141.78 against the yen.

