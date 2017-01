Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Services PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, Markit is slated to release U.



K. services PMI data. Economists forecast the index to drop to 54.7 in December from 55.2 in November.

Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against its major counterparts.

The pound was valued at 1.2283 against the greenback, 143.05 against the yen, 0.8558 against the euro and 1.2522 against the Swiss franc as of 4:25 am ET.

