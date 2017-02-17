Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Retail Sales Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue U.



K. retail sales figures for January. Sales are forecast to grow 1 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in December.

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8552 against the euro, 1.2437 against the Swiss franc, 1.2450 against the U.S. dollar and 140.45 against the yen.

