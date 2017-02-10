Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Industrial Production, Trade Balance

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.



K. industrial output, foreign trade and construction output figures, all for December. U.K. industrial production is forecast to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month, slower than the 2.1 percent increase in November. The visible trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 11.45 billion in December from GBP 12.16 billion a month ago.

Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8527 against the euro, 1.2509 against the Swiss franc, 1.2475 against the U.S. dollar and 141.74 against the yen.

