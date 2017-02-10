Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. Industrial Production, Trade Balance




10.02.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.

K. industrial output, foreign trade and construction output figures, all for December. U.K. industrial production is forecast to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month, slower than the 2.1 percent increase in November. The visible trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 11.45 billion in December from GBP 12.16 billion a month ago.


Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8527 against the euro, 1.2509 against the Swiss franc, 1.2475 against the U.S. dollar and 141.74 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer!
Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:15 , dpa-AFX
Lithuania Jobless Rate Rises Slightly In Q4
11:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present at Upcom [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Overview: Analyst recommendations [...]
11:13 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group Plc
11:13 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Continuity at the helm of the co [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...