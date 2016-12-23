Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. GDP Data




23.12.16 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue third estimate for the U.

K. GDP. According to previous estimate, the economy expanded 0.5 percent in the third quarter.


Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against the other major counterparts.


The pound was worth 1.2256 against the greenback, 0.8529 against the euro, 143.78 against the yen and 1.2577 against the Swiss franc at 4:25 am ET.


