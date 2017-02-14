Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. CPI, PPI




14.02.17 10:40
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue U.

K. consumer and producer prices for January. Inflation is expected to rise to 1.9 percent in January from 1.6 percent in December. U.K. factory gate prices are forecast to climb 3.2 percent on year in January versus 2.7 percent in the prior month.


Ahead of these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.


As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8482 against the euro, 1.2568 against the Swiss franc, 1.2522 against the U.S. dollar and 142.25 against the yen.


