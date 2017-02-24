Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. BBA Mortgage Approvals
24.02.17 10:40
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, British Bankers' Association releases U.
K. mortgage approvals for January. The number of mortgage approvals are forecast to drop slightly to 42,600, compared to 43,228 in December.
Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.
As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8446 against the euro, 1.2609 against the Swiss franc, 1.2532 against the U.S. dollar and 141.02 against the yen.
