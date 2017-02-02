Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision




02.02.17 13:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at 7:00 am ET Thursday.

Economists expect the bank to retain interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion.


Ahead of the decision, the pound fell against its major rivals.


As of 6:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8537 against the euro, 1.2497 against the Swiss franc, 1.2643 against the U.S. dollar and 142.09 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:53 , dpa-AFX
Computer Sciences Corp. Bottom Line Advanc [...]
22:47 , dpa-AFX
PerkinElmer Bottom Line Rises 2% In Q4
22:47 , dpa-AFX
Visa Inc. Updates 2017 Financial Outlook
22:45 , dpa-AFX
Amgen Inc. Q4 Earnings Rise 9%
22:40 , dpa-AFX
Hanesbrands Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 15%
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...