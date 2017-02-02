Pound Falls Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at 7:00 am ET Thursday.



Economists expect the bank to retain interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion.

Ahead of the decision, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 6:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8537 against the euro, 1.2497 against the Swiss franc, 1.2643 against the U.S. dollar and 142.09 against the yen.

