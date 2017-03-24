Pound Falls Ahead Of BBA Mortgage Approvals

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:30 am ET Friday, British Bankers' Association releases mortgage approvals figures for February.



The number of mortgage approvals is expected to rise to 44.9K in February from 44.65K in January.

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 5:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8647 against the euro, 1.2380 against the Swiss franc, 1.2485 against the U.S. dollar and 138.77 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM