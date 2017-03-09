Erweiterte Funktionen



Pound Falls Against Swiss Franc, Euro




09.03.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against the Swiss franc and the euro in the early European session on Thursday.


The pound slid to near a 2-month low of 0.8700 against the euro, off its early high of 0.8656.


The pound reversed from an early high of 1.2356 against the Swiss franc, edging down to 1.2320.


If the pound slides further, it may locate support around 1.21 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.


