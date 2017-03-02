Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Against Most Majors




02.03.17 04:15
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2261 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2292.


Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to near 2-week lows of 0.8590 and 1.2387 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8579 and 1.2403, respectively.


If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.


