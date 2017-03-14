Pound Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.





The pound fell to 1.2198 against the U.S. dollar and 140.07 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2217 and 140.36, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 0.8733 and 1.2291 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8718 and 1.2304, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the greenback, 136.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the euro and 1.21 against the franc.

