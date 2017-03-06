Pound Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


06.03.17 10:17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major rivals in early European deals on Monday.


The pound that closed Friday's trading at 0.8637 versus the euro and 140.19 against the yen fell to a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8669 and a 6-day low of 139.29, respectively.


The pound pared gains to 1.2361 against the franc and 1.2259 against the greenback, from its early highs of 1.2404 and 1.2300, respectively.


The pound is likely to locate support around 138.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.21 against both the franc and the greenback.


