Pound Falls Against Majors




03.03.17 12:03
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakned against its major rivals in the early European session on Friday.


The pound fell to more that 3-week lows of 0.8610 against the euro and 1.2372 against the franc, from early highs of 0.8556 and 1.2439 respectively. Against the greenback, the pound fell to more than 6-week low of 1.2217, from an early high of 1.2283. The pound fell to a 2-day low of 139.60 against the yen, from an early high of 140.44.


If the pound continues its downtrend, it is likely to find it support around 0.88 against the euro, 1.20 against the greenback, 1.22 against the franc and 136.00 against the yen.


