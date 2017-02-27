Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Against Majors




27.02.17 05:14
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.


The pound fell to a 1-week low of 0.8519 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.2496 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.8467 and 1.2547, respectively.


Against the U.S. dollar and against the yen, the pound dropped to a 10-day low of 1.2391 and nearly a 3-week low of 139.01 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2454 and 139.73, respectively.


If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.23 against the franc, 1.22 against the greenback and 138.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:01 , dpa-AFX
Rare But Real: Stone Man, Tree Man, Wolf M [...]
07:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell veröffentlicht vorläufige [...]
06:59 , dpa-AFX
Rare But Real: Stone Man, Tree Man, Wolf M [...]
06:46 , dpa-AFX
AT&T Launches New Unlimited Plus Wireless [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 3. März 2 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...