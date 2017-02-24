Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Against Majors




24.02.17 11:12
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.


The pound fell to 1.2524 against the U.S. dollar, from an early more than a 2-week high of 1.2569.


Against the yen, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 140.85, 0.8451 and 1.2595 from early 2-day highs of 141.77, 0.8422 and 1.2645, respectively.


If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the greenback, 137.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the euro and 1.24 against the franc.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern!
Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!  
 
Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:11 , dpa-AFX
Downing ONE VCT plc : Issue of Equity
12:08 , dpa-AFX
Celgene Says EU Approves REVLIMID
12:07 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
12:04 , dpa-AFX
Croatia CPI Rises For Second Month
12:03 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Mixed Earnings
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...