Pound Falls Against Majors

22.02.17 11:10
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.


The pound fell to a 2-day low of 140.74 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 142.03.


Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 1.2438, 0.8446 and 1.2595 from an early 5-day high of 1.2508, a 2-month high of 0.8403 and more than a 1-1/2-month high of 1.2659, respectively.


If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 139.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro and 1.28 against the franc.


