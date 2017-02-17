Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Falls Against Majors
17.02.17 10:59
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.
The pound fell to an 8-day low of 140.16 against the yen and a 2-day low of 1.2408 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 141.94 and 1.2511, respectively.
Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 10-day lows of 0.8582 and 1.2394 from early highs of 0.8519 and 1.2488, respectively.
If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 137.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the greenback, 0.87 against the euro and 1.25 against the franc.
