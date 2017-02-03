Pound Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.





The pound fell to a 3-day low of 1.2481 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.2538.

Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to 0.8606, 1.2419 and 141.23 from early highs of 0.8574, 1.2463 and 141.98, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the greenback, 0.88 against the euro, 1.22 against the franc and 138.00 against the yen.

