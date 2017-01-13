Pound Falls Against Majors

Erweiterte Funktionen


13.01.17 14:23
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major rivals in the European session on Friday.


The pound eased back to 1.2161 against the greenback, off its early high of 1.2233. The pound is heading closer to pierce its early 2-day low of 1.2140.


The pound dropped to a 3-day low of 0.8758 against the euro, after having advanced to 0.8703 at 6:00 am ET.


The pound declined to 1.2247 against Swiss franc, its lowest since November 10.


The pound pared gains to 139.18 versus the yen, from a high of 140.28 hit at 6:00 am ET.


If the pound extends fall, it may find support around 138.00 against the yen, 1.21 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro and 1.19 against the greenback.


Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
