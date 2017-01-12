Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls Against Majors




12.01.17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.


The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 139.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 140.89.


Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8702, 1.2334 and 1.2168 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8665, 1.2379 and 1.2207, respectively.


If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 135.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the euro, 1.20 against the franc and 1.18 against the greenback.


