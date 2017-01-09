Pound Falls Against Majors

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TUI":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Monday.





The pound fell to a 4-day low of 142.94 against the yen, 10-day lows of 1.2399 versus the franc and 0.8648 against the euro, from its early highs of 143.86, 1.2482 and 0.8583, respectively.

The pound declined to 1.2178 against the greenback, its lowest since October 31.

The next possible support for the pound may be found around 140.5 against the yen, 1.22 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro and 1.19 against the greenback.

