Pound Falls After U.K. Services PMI
03.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.
K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for February was released.
Following the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.
As of 4:32 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8604 against the euro, 1.2230 against the greenback, 1.2391 against the franc and 139.80 against the yen.
