Pound Falls After U.K. Services PMI
03.02.17 10:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.
K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for January was released.
After the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8591 against the euro, 1.2432 against the Swiss franc, 1.2501 against the U.S. dollar and 141.40 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
