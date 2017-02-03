Pound Falls After U.K. Services PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, U.



K. Markit/CIPS services PMI data for January was released.

After the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8591 against the euro, 1.2432 against the Swiss franc, 1.2501 against the U.S. dollar and 141.40 against the yen.

