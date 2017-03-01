Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Falls After U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Mortgage Approvals
01.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. manufacturing PMI for February and U.
K. mortgage approvals data for January were released at 4:30 am ET Wednesday.
The pound fell against its major rivals following these data.
The pound was trading at 0.8521 against the euro, 1.2371 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2484 against the franc and 140.52 against the yen around 4:32 am ET.
