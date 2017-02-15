Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Falls After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data




15.02.17 10:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.

K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.


After these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.


As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8489 against the euro, 1.2541 against the Swiss franc, 1.2431 against the U.S. dollar and 142.26 against the yen.


