Pound Falls After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data
15.02.17 10:46
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.
K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.
After these data, the pound fell against its major rivals.
As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8489 against the euro, 1.2541 against the Swiss franc, 1.2431 against the U.S. dollar and 142.26 against the yen.
