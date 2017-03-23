Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Extends Rise Against Majors




23.03.17 11:03
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound continued to be strong against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.


The pound rose to nearly a 1-month high of 1.2527 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-week high of 1.2444 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-week high of 0.8605 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2463, 1.2365 and 0.8654, respectively.


Against the yen, the pound edged up to 139.14 from an early low of 138.39.


If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc, 0.85 against the euro and 141.00 against the yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus!
1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!  
 
Secova Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:07 , dpa-AFX
Tiefkühlkost-Produzent Frosta setzt auf Transp [...]
12:06 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group Plc
12:05 , dpa-AFX
Greece Current Account Deficit Narrows Sharp [...]
12:05 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - Bovis Homes Group Plc
12:03 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...