Pound Edges Down Following U.K. Retail Sales




20.01.17 10:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.

K. retail sales for December at 4:30 am ET Friday, the pound edged down against its major rivals.


The pound was trading at 1.2333 against the greenback, 141.67 against the yen, 1.2408 against the Swiss franc and 0.8644 against the euro around 4:31 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



