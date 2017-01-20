Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Edges Down Following U.K. Retail Sales
20.01.17 10:47
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After the release of U.
K. retail sales for December at 4:30 am ET Friday, the pound edged down against its major rivals.
The pound was trading at 1.2333 against the greenback, 141.67 against the yen, 1.2408 against the Swiss franc and 0.8644 against the euro around 4:31 am ET.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
11:50 , dpa-AFXDGAP-Adhoc: F24 AG: Vorstandsvorsitzender [...]
11:48 , dpa-AFXAIXTRON CEO, Martin Goetzeler, To Resign
11:47 , dpa-AFXFTSE 100 Marginally Lower After Downbeat [...]
11:42 , dpa-AFXStaatsanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Man [...]
11:35 , dpa-AFXOTS: momox GmbH / Re-Commerce Marktführ [...]