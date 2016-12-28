Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Eases Vs Most Majors Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals




28.12.16 10:42
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - British Bankers' Association releases U.

K. mortgage approvals for November at 4:30 am ET Wednesday. The number of mortgage approvals are expected to rise to 41,100 from 40,851 in October.


Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound held steady against the euro, it eased from early highs against the rest of major rivals.


The pound was worth 1.2252 against the greenback, 144.09 against the yen, 0.8517 against the euro and 1.2604 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:23 , dpa-AFX
FTSE 100 Rises As Miners Surge
11:17 , dpa-AFX
KfW: Mittelständler gehen optimistisch ins neu [...]
11:15 , dpa-AFX
WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
11:08 , dpa-AFX
UK Mortgage Approvals Unexpectedly Fall In N [...]
11:03 , dpa-AFX
CAC 40 Struggling For Direction
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...