Pound Eases Slightly Ahead Of U.K. Mortgage Approvals, Construction PMI
04.01.17 10:40
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.
K. mortgage approvals for November and CIPS/Markit construction PMI data for December are set for release. The pound eased slightly from its early highs against its major rivals ahead of these data.
The pound was trading at 1.2266 against the greenback, 144.29 against the yen, 0.8509 against the euro and 1.2577 against the Swiss franc at 4:25 am ET.
