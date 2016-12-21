Pound Drops Ahead Of U.K. Public Sector Finance Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BOOST ISSUER OIL ETP 2062":

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.K. public sector finance data for November.



The budget deficit is seen widening to GBP 12.2 billion from GBP 4.8 billion in October.

Ahead of the data, the pound slipped against its major rivals.

The pound was worth 0.8436 against the euro, 1.2326 against the greenback, 144.94 against the yen and 1.2667 against the Swiss franc as of 4:25 am ET.

