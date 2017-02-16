Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Drops Against Most Majors
16.02.17 07:17
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.
The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8525 against the euro and 1.2503 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8496 and 1.2521, respectively.
Against the yen, the pound dropped to a 2-day low of 141.79 from yesterday's closing value of 142.25.
If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.22 against the franc and 137.00 against the yen.
