Pound Declines On Brexit Fears

The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, on growing concerns over Brexit, after the U.



K. Prime Minister Theresa May denied a Parliamentary vote on the final Brexit deal agreed with the European Union.

While testifying to the House of Commons on Monday, the U.K. PM said that the MPs would be given "proper opportunity" to discuss her plans for Brexit before invoking Article 50 early next year, although she refused to grant a Parliamentary vote on final agreement negotiated between the UK and the EU.

May indicated that Scotland may not be given priority in Brexit negotiations and denied to support the plans published by the Scottish government that would allow Scotland to stay in the single market if the rest of the UK left the EU.

European shares are mostly lower, with Spanish banks slumping after Europe's top court directed lenders to reimburse mortgage customers the rates that had been overcharged on interest payments.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. budget deficit narrowed in November.

Public sector net borrowing excluding intervention dropped by GBP 0.6 billion from prior year to GBP 12.6 billion in November. The expected level was GBP 12.2 billion.

The currency has been trading in a negative territory against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the dollar.

Pulling away from an early high of 1.2726 against the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to a 2-day low of 1.2662. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.24 area.

The pound, having advanced to 0.8393 against the euro at 5:00 pm ET, reversed direction and weakened to a 2-day low of 0.8441. The pound is seen finding support around the 0.86 level.

The pound reversed from an early high of 145.88 against the Japanese yen, edging lower to a 2-day low of 144.90. If the pound-yen pair extends weakness, 143.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Japan's government raised its assessment of the economy for the first time since early 2015 citing upbeat view on exports, household spending and business confidence.

In its monthly report for December, the cabinet office said the economy is on a moderate recovery, while delayed improvement in part can be seen.

The pound fell to 1.2324 against the greenback, off its early high of 1.2383. The next possible support for the pound-greenback pair is seen around the 1.22 mark.

Looking ahead, Eurozone consumer confidence for December, U.S. existing home sales for November and official weekly crude inventory data are set for release in the New York session.

