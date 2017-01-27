Pound Declines Ahead Of Trump-May Trade Talks

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major rivals in European session on Friday, as traders focus on talks between the British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.



S. President Donald Trump in the White House, with a free trade deal being the key agenda.

Even though the U.K. cannot start to negotiate trade deals with the US until it quits the EU, Trump has shown eagerness for a swift deal after that, and the two leaders are expected to discuss future co-operation.

Both of them are expected to discuss a variety of other topics, including the Iran deal and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"We will be looking for a U.S.-U.K. trade deal that improves trade between our two countries, that will bring prosperity and growth to this country, that will ensure that we can bring jobs to this country as well," May told lawmakers in London on Wednesday. "In doing that, we will put U.K. interests and U.K. values first," she added.

The currency was also weighed by risk aversion, as European stocks fell, with banks leading the decline, after UBS posted a drop in full-year profit and warned there might be some significant changes if there is a 'hard Brexit'.

The pound has been trading in a negative territory in the Asian session, with the exception of the yen.

The pound dropped to a 2-day low of 1.2516 versus the dollar, off its early high of 1.2606. The next possible support for the pound-greenback pair is seen around the 1.22 zone.

The pound weakened to 2-day lows of 1.2521 versus the Swiss franc and 0.8536 versus the euro, from its early highs of 1.2604 and 0.8472, respectively. The pound is likely to find support around 1.24 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.

The pound eased back to 144.03 against the yen, from more than a 3-week high of 144.78 hit at 9:00 pm ET. If the pound extends decline, 140.5 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's consumer prices rose 0.3 percent on year in December.

That topped expectations for 0.2 percent but was down from 0.5 percent in November.

Looking ahead, the U.S. durable goods orders for December, first estimate GDP data for the fourth quarter, U.S. Baker Hughes rig count data and U.S. University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for January are set to be published in the New York session.

