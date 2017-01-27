Erweiterte Funktionen
Pound Declines Against Most Majors
27.01.17 08:16
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound traded lower against its most major rivals in late Asian trading on Friday.
The pound dropped to a 2-day low of 1.2531 versus the dollar, off its early high of 1.2605.
The pound edged down to 1.2551 versus the Swiss franc and 0.8510 versus the euro, from its early highs of 1.2604 and 0.8472, respectively.
The pound is likely to find support around 1.22 against the greenback, 1.24 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
