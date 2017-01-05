Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Declines Against Majors




05.01.17 09:52
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European morning session on Thursday.


The pound retreated to 1.2302 versus the dollar, from a 6-day high of 1.2363 hit at 1:30 am ET.


The pound slid to a weekly low of 142.49 versus the yen, 6-day lows of 1.2507 versus the franc and 0.8582 against the euro, off its previous highs of 144.66, 1.2585 and 0.8506, respectively.


On the downside, the pound may find support around 1.19 against the greenback, 140.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the franc and 0.88 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: HUK-COBURG / Telematik: Smart Driver [...]
11:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: VAXIMM kündigt Präsentation be [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
DAX Inches Lower In Cautious Trade; Banks B [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Jones Lang LaSalle GmbH (JLL) / Deuts [...]
10:50 , dpa-AFX
German Construction PMI At 9-Month High
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...