Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Climbs After U.K. Top Court Allows Parlimentary Vote On EU Exit Process




24.01.17 11:22
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound strengthened against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, after the U.

K. Supreme court ruled that the government cannot invoke Article 50 without getting approval from the Parliament.


Rejecting the government's contention, the Court granted the Parliament the right to debate and vote on the process of invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.


The pound advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.8565 versus the euro and 1.2532 against the franc, from its early lows of 0.8633 and 1.2437, respectively.


The pound rose to a session's high of 142.08 versus yen, off its previous low of 140.94.


The pound recovered to 1.2533 against the greenback, off early low of 1.2436. The pound is thus not far from the vicinity of its early near 6-week high of 1.2545.


The next possible resistance for the pound may be found around 144.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the franc, 1.26 against the greenback and 0.84 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:48 , dpa-AFX
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Announces 26% Fa [...]
12:46 , dpa-AFX
Pound Declines As U.K. Government Loses B [...]
12:44 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY posts b [...]
12:39 , dpa-AFX
CSU-Politiker Weber lobt starke Rolle der Parl [...]
12:34 , dpa-AFX
Britischer Oppositionschef: Wollen EU-Austritt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...