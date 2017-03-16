Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Climbs After BoE Decision




16.03.17 13:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision at 8:00 am ET Thursday, the pound advanced against the other major currencies.


The pound was trading at 1.2285 against the greenback, 139.42 against the yen, 1.2270 against the franc and 0.8717 against the euro around 8:01 am ET.


