Pound Changes Little After BOE Rate Decision
02.02.17 13:24
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of England retained base rate at 0.25 percent and its total asset purchase facility at GBP 435 billion at 7:00 am ET Thursday.
After the decision, the pound little changed against its most major rivals.
As of 7:05 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8558 against the euro, 1.2497 against the Swiss franc, 1.2643 against the U.S. dollar 142.09 and against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
