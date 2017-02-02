Pound Changes Little After BOE Rate Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of England retained base rate at 0.25 percent and its total asset purchase facility at GBP 435 billion at 7:00 am ET Thursday.





After the decision, the pound little changed against its most major rivals.

As of 7:05 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8558 against the euro, 1.2497 against the Swiss franc, 1.2643 against the U.S. dollar 142.09 and against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

