Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Bounces Off Amid U.K. PM May's Parliamentary Speech




29.03.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound trimmed its early losses against its key counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, amid U.

K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech before the U.K. Parliament, after formally trigerring Article 50 of the EU treaty.


The PM asserted that she is strongly determined to get the right deal from the European Union, resulting in a smooth and orderly Brexit.


May urged the Britons to unite as the nation embarks on a "momentous journey."


May's speech coincided with the delivery of historic letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, triggering the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.


Negotiations under Article 50 should conclude in two years and a leaked European Parliament resolution said Wednesday that the transition period after March 2019 would be no more than three years.


The pound bounced off to 1.2475 against the greenback and 138.35 against the yen, from its early 8-day low of 1.2376 and a 2-1/2-month low of 137.60, respectively.


The pound reversed from its early near 2-week lows of 1.2284 against the franc and 0.8735 against the euro, recovering to 1.2428 and 0.8623, respectively.


The pound may possibly locate resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 140.00 against the yen, 1.25 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:20 , dpa-AFX
USA: Stärkster Anstieg bei schwebenden Haus [...]
16:20 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound Strongly In [...]
16:19 , dpa-AFX
Börse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
16:18 , dpa-AFX
US Congress Passes Resolution To Repeal FC [...]
16:16 , dpa-AFX
Umbau fertig: Aus Landesbank Berlin wurde Be [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...