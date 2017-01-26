Erweiterte Funktionen


Pound Advances Versus Most Majors Ahead Of U.K. GDP Data




26.01.17 10:41
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics publishes U.

K. GDP data for the fourth quarter. The economy is forecast to expand 0.5 percent sequentially after rising 0.6 percent in the third quarter.


The pound traded mixed against the other major currencies ahead of the data. While the pound held steady against the franc, it climbed against the rest of major counterparts.


The pound was valued at 1.2667 against the greenback, 144.01 against the yen, 1.2634 against the franc and 0.8480 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



