Pound Advances Against Most Majors




03.01.17 09:53
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted higher against most major counterparts in European morning deals on Tuesday.


The pound climbed to 145.06 against the yen, its strongest since December 22.


The pound rose to near a 2-week high of 0.8487 against the euro, off its early 4-day low of 0.8530.


The pound bounced off to 1.2604 against the Swiss franc, from its early low of 1.2551.


The pound may find resistance around 148.5 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc and 0.82 against the euro.


